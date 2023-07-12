Azerbaijan, Islamic Development Bank Group mull transport and ICT cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with the Islamic Development Bank Group delegation led by Director of the Regional Hub in Turkiye Walid Mohamed Abdelwahab. The meeting focused on cooperation in the fields of transport and ICT, News.Az reports.

The delegation was informed about the measures put in place in the country in the field of railway and seaport as well as increasing the population's access to high-speed broadband Internet.

News.Az