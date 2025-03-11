Azerbaijan, Islamic Organization for Food Security discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Berik Aryn, Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS).

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IOFS, as well as exploring opportunities to address joint food security challenges, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a donor state, makes a pivotal contribution to international humanitarian and development assistance programs. He stressed the importance of fostering mutually beneficial cooperation to address the vital global challenge of food security.

The Minister also highlighted that bolstering food security is a key priority of Azerbaijan's socio-economic policy and should remain a focal point in global efforts.

Director General Berik Aryn expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's contributions to food security programs and commended the country's significant role within the IOFS and its efforts to address regional food security challenges.

The meeting also acknowledged Azerbaijan's achievements during its COP29 Presidency.

Both sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest and reiterated the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of food security.

The meeting concluded with a presentation outlining the IOFS's activities.

News.Az