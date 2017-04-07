Azerbaijan, Israel abolishing double taxation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Double taxation between Azerbaijan and Israel is being abolished, Trend reports.

An Azerbaijan-Israel convention on double taxation avoidance and prevention of income tax evasion, as well as a protocol for it, were discussed at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Apr. 7.

During the plenary session, it was stated that there is effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in many areas and adoption of the convention will contribute to the development of the bilateral relations.

The document was then put to vote and received a majority of votes.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel amounted to $116.2 million in January-February 2017, which is 17.5 percent more compared to the same period of 2016, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

News.Az





News.Az