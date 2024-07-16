Azerbaijan, Israel discuss co-op in hydrocarbon industry, green energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem.

During the meeting, the parties explored prospects for economic cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports.“At the meeting with the Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem, we discussed our prosperous cooperation in the hydrocarbon industry, projects implemented on production and exporting directions in the field of renewable energy in our country and opportunities that would strengthen the mutual energy relations,” Minister Shahbazov said on X.

