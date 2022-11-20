Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects of military-technical cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz on Sunday made a phone call to Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Defense Minister of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral military-technical cooperation. The Israeli Defense Minister reminisced about his visit to Azerbaijan.

Benjamin Gantz noted that Azerbaijan-Israel relations are based on friendship and mutual trust, and expressed his gratitude for the decision to open the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tel Aviv.

