Azerbaijan, Israel eye green energy partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Israel have discussed potential areas of bilateral cooperation in the development of clean energy, according to officials involved in regional green energy projects.

The discussions took place during an online meeting between representatives of the two countries’ energy ministries. During the meeting, Azerbaijan presented the Green Energy Corridor project, highlighting its strategic vision, regional importance, and progress achieved so far, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The sides also focused on experience sharing in renewable energy development and explored future cooperation opportunities in the clean energy sector.

The Green Energy Corridor project is linked to the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe green energy export route. A memorandum on establishing a joint venture for the project was signed in July 2023 between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania.

The Black Sea submarine cable project, expected to connect Georgia and Romania directly, is considered one of the largest regional energy infrastructure projects. The cable is planned to exceed 1,155 km in length, with a capacity of 1,300 MW, and is expected to be completed by 2032.

Officials also noted that the Central Asia-Azerbaijan energy corridor, developed with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, could potentially be connected to the Caspian–Black Sea corridor in the future, linking large parts of Central Asia to Europe through two maritime routes.

News.Az