Azerbaijan, Israel mull enhancing co-op in trade, digital economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Jacob Blitstein, Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

During the meeting with Jacob Blitstein, the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of #Israel, we explored opportunities for expanding our joint economic activities in the following areas:

• Joint #investment projects with Israeli companies;

• Strengthening… pic.twitter.com/7OvJHoWsTA — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) July 25, 2024

The meeting focused on opportunities for expanding joint economic activities between Azerbaijan and Israel, Minister Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.“During the meeting with Jacob Blitstein, the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, we explored opportunities for expanding our joint economic activities in the following area: joint investment projects with Israeli companies; strengthening business community relations; fostering collaboration in trade, industry, innovation, and digital technology,” the minister added.

News.Az