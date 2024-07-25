Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Israel mull enhancing co-op in trade, digital economy

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Israel mull enhancing co-op in trade, digital economy

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Jacob Blitstein, Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The meeting focused on opportunities for expanding joint economic activities between Azerbaijan and Israel, Minister Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“During the meeting with Jacob Blitstein, the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, we explored opportunities for expanding our joint economic activities in the following area: joint investment projects with Israeli companies; strengthening business community relations; fostering collaboration in trade, industry, innovation, and digital technology,” the minister added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      