Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Italy agree to create joint production ventures

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Italy agree to create joint production ventures

Azerbaijan and Italy will establish new joint production and service ventures, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov announced on Thursday.

According to the minister, the relevant agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Italy-Azerbaijan round table,” News.Az reports.

“During the Italy-Azerbaijan Round Table, we signed agreements aimed at establishing new joint production and service ventures, advancing research and development initiatives, and facilitating knowledge exchange,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

He emphasized that the agreements will not only drive innovation and economic growth but also further solidify the bilateral relationship between our countries.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      