Azerbaijan, Italy agree to create joint production ventures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Italy will establish new joint production and service ventures, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov announced on Thursday.

During the #Italy-#Azerbaijan Round Table, we signed agreements aimed at establishing new joint production and service ventures, advancing research and development initiatives, and facilitating knowledge exchange. These agreements will not only drive innovation and #economic… pic.twitter.com/kry1m73CyP — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) September 5, 2024

According to the minister, the relevant agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Italy-Azerbaijan round table,” News.Az reports.“During the Italy-Azerbaijan Round Table, we signed agreements aimed at establishing new joint production and service ventures, advancing research and development initiatives, and facilitating knowledge exchange,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.He emphasized that the agreements will not only drive innovation and economic growth but also further solidify the bilateral relationship between our countries.

News.Az