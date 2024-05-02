Azerbaijan, Italy discuss bilateral cooperation, regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Giorgio Mulè, Vice President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, who is visiting Baku to participate in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The discussions during the meeting centered around bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, as well as the current regional situation during the post-conflict period.

The parties emphasized the pivotal role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing the multidimensional strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, alongside high-level contacts and dialogue. They highlighted vast prospects for further cooperation in various sectors, including economy, trade, energy security, transport and communications, education, and culture.

The two described the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Azerbaijan as an important initiative to enhance educational cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov shed light on the past Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the current regional situation during the post-conflict period, ongoing large-scale restoration and construction efforts in the liberated territories, reconciliation and peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the regional mine threat.

The two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az