Azerbaijan, Italy explore prospects for development of military cooperation

As part of his official visit to Italy, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and his delegation visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Piazza Venezia, laid a wreath on it and paid tribute.

Then Valiyev met with Chief of Defence of Italy, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.At the official welcoming ceremony organized at the General Headquarters, the chiefs passed along the guard of honor. National anthems of both countries were played.The meeting also attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov presented briefing on the structure and activities of the Italian Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.Private and extensive meetings discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields and regional security issues.Valiyev congratulated Dragone on designation as a Chair of the NATO Military Committee and wished him success in his new position.

News.Az