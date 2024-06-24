Azerbaijan-Italy strategic partnership reaches highest level - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The historical friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy have reached the highest level in all areas, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Monday.

He was speaking at an event held in Baku to mark Italy’s Republic Day, News.Az reports.Minister Shahbazov stressed that Azerbaijan is Italy’s biggest trading partner in the South Caucasus.“Italy is one of the main trading partners of Azerbaijan. Last year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $15.6 billion,” he said.Minister Shahbazov also highly appreciated the effective participation of Italian companies in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

