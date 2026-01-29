Azerbaijan joins major ADB climate water initiative

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Asian Development Bank has approved a new regional project on transboundary water cooperation, with Azerbaijan joining six other participating countries to strengthen climate-resilient water management across Central Asia and the Caucasus.

According to ADB, the initiative titled Strengthening Transboundary Water Collaboration for Climate-Resilient Water Management will involve Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan under the CAREC Water Pillar framework, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The project’s technical assistance budget totals $750,000 and will be financed through the ADB Technical Assistance Special Fund. It aims to establish a regional cooperation platform connecting policies, institutions, and projects to support shared and sustainable water resource development.

ADB stated that the program will help improve institutional mechanisms for regional collaboration, modernize climate-resilient water management tools, and generate knowledge to guide future priority projects in sustainable water infrastructure.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the Asian Development Bank since 1999. Over this period, ADB has invested approximately $5.6 billion in the country, with funding concentrated in transport and energy sectors. Under a new partnership strategy, ADB has indicated readiness to invest up to $2.5 billion more in Azerbaijan in the coming years.

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Manila, ADB includes 69 member countries and focuses on promoting sustainable economic growth and regional cooperation across Asia and beyond.

News.Az