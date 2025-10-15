Azerbaijan joins trilateral Eternity-2025 military exercise in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of Azerbaijani army servicemen and personnel from the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities is taking part in the trilateral Eternity-2025 computer-assisted command-staff exercise in Kars, Türkiye.

The exercise, conducted in two stages — computer-assisted and practical — focuses on tactical-level protection and defense scenarios for strategic facilities and communication lines passing through the territories of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Held under the military cooperation plan of the defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, the exercise will continue until October 24.

News.Az