Azerbaijan joins UN Committee on Migrant Workers

Azerbaijan has been elected to the United Nations Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (CMW) for the 2026–2029 term, the country’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The election took place on June 24, 2025, during the 12th meeting of States Parties to the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, held in New York, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

Azerbaijan’s candidate received the highest number of votes in the first round, surpassing candidates from six other countries.

The CMW is composed of 14 independent experts who oversee the implementation of the convention on migrant workers’ rights.

In addition to this role, Azerbaijan currently holds positions in other UN human rights treaty bodies, including the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women and the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

News.Az