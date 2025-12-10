Azerbaijan joins WADA 2025 Anti-Doping Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan participated in the sixth World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) World Conference on Doping in Sport, held in Busan, South Korea. The conference brought together up to 2,000 participants from 191 countries, including athletes, governments, anti-doping organizations, laboratories, researchers, and media representatives.

Azerbaijan was represented by Tahmina Taghi-zada, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), and Nijat Amiraslanli, Head of AMADA’s Results Management and Investigation Department. Taghi-zada highlighted Azerbaijan’s achievements in clean sport and announced that the first WADA European Regional Symposium will be held in Baku next year, promoting knowledge sharing, capacity building, and global partnerships, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The conference concluded with the approval of the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards, alongside the adoption of the “Busan Declaration,” emphasizing clean sport and the support of athletes. The new code, effective from January 1, 2027, will remain in force until 2033, covering prohibited substances, therapeutic exemptions, doping control, results processing, and data protection.

