Azerbaijan, Jordan sign bilateral documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein’s official visit to Azerbaijan, a ceremony of signing documents between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi signed “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Cooperation in the Field of Culture”, and “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Jordan Maritime Commission on Recognition of Certificates Pursuant to Regulation 1/10 of International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch Keeping for Seafarers, 1978 as amended, by Both Parties.”

News.Az

News.Az