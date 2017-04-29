Azerbaijan, Jordan successfully cooperate within international organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Jordan Sabir Agabayov has met Ayman Safadi, the country`s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

They spoke about bilateral beneficial cooperation between the two countries within the international organizations, as well as reciprocal visits in further boosting bonds in various fields, according to AzVision.

Mr. Agabayov touched upon friendly ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Ayman Safadi highlighted the role of the heads of the states in further developing bonds between the two countries. He stressed the importance of strengthening the efforts for further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan.

They also touched upon the cause and consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

