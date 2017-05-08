Azerbaijan, Jordan to mull bilateral co-op intensification

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Jordan will discuss the intensification of bilateral relations during visit of Speaker of Jordan’s House of Representatives Atef Tarawneh to Baku

The ambassador said Tarawneh will take part in the opening of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

According to Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee, trade turnover between Jordan and Azerbaijan amounted to more than $3.62 million in January-March 2017.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 in Baku.

News.Az

News.Az