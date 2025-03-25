Azerbaijan Karate Federation joins WKF as official member

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF) has been officially granted membership in the World Karate Federation (WKF).

According to a press release from the AKF, the AKF is the sole accredited karate federation within Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The federation is committed to developing sport karate in accordance with WKF regulations and fostering the growth of diverse karate styles (disciplines) within Azerbaijan, unifying them under a standardized system.

