Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects of economic, transport cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers exchanged views on the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as on issues of collaboration at multilateral levels.

The parties also discussed regional issues and prospects for cooperation in the fields of economy, transport and logistics.

The top diplomats then mulled other issues of common interest.

News.Az