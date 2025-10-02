Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan focus on expanding green energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on Thursday met with his Kazakh counterpart Erlan Akkenzhenov to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation in hydrocarbons and green energy, News.Az reports.

“It was highlighted that since 2023, a total of 3,383,000 tons of Kazakh oil has been transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline,” Shahbazov said in a post on X.

The ministers also discussed increasing the transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijani territory, potential joint projects between SOCAR and KazMunayGas, and the implementation of the Central Asia–Azerbaijan green energy corridor.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf also attended the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of Kazakhstan Energy Week.

