Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan reaffirm commitment to expanding mutually beneficial co-op

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov (left) met with visiting Kazakh counterpart Olzhas Bektenov (right) on March 3, 2025. Photo: The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with visiting Kazakh counterpart Olzhas Bektenov on Monday.

The meeting began with a one-on-one discussion, followed by an expanded session involving both countries’ delegations, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

Ali Asadov expressed gratitude to Olzhas Bektenov for Kazakhstan’s swift response in conducting search and rescue operations following the AZAL plane crash near Aktau and for its assistance in investigating the incident.

Highlighting the role of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in advancing Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations, the PMs noted that reciprocal visits and high-level meetings have laid the foundation for dynamic cooperation across all sectors. Ali Asadov also thanked Kazakhstan for initiating the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in the liberated city of Fuzuli, inaugurated last March by both heads of state.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan’s commitment to further deepening its strategic partnership with Kazakhstan, Asadov noted that bilateral relations are supported by a robust legal framework of 165 agreements. The PMs praised the strong economic and trade ties, reaffirming their intent to boost mutual trade and implement the 2022-2026 comprehensive cooperation development program.

The discussion also covered investment collaboration, particularly the newly established joint investment fund to support projects of mutual interest. Cooperation in agriculture, transport, and logistics was also emphasized, with both sides reiterating their commitment to developing the Middle Corridor.

Ali Asadov briefed Bektenov on Azerbaijan’s efforts to enhance international transport corridors, emphasizing the importance of launching the Zangezur Corridor, which could significantly contribute to the expansion of the Middle Corridor.

The parties identified shipbuilding as a promising area of cooperation, with Azerbaijan offering its shipbuilding capabilities to Kazakhstan. They also commended progress on the "Digital Silk Road" initiative, aimed at establishing a digital communications corridor between Europe and Asia.

In the energy sector, the PMs welcomed growing collaboration in oil and gas, particularly the transit of Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. They also underscored the importance of green energy cooperation, with Asadov emphasizing Azerbaijan’s commitment to climate action as demonstrated by COP29.

The heads of government discussed cooperation in the Caspian Sea and welcomed the outcomes of the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum held in Iran in February. Expressing Azerbaijan’s serious concern over the Caspian Sea’s shallowing, Ali Asadov thanked the Kazakh side for supporting President Ilham Aliyev’s initiative to establish an expert group to identify its causes and determine measures for its prevention.

Special attention was given to cooperation on laying a deep-sea energy cable along the Caspian seabed. In this context, the importance of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy, signed by the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan within COP29, was emphasized.

The PMs hailed progress in cultural and humanitarian cooperation, welcoming the revival of mutual Culture Days and increased exchanges in education, science, healthcare, and sports. Asadov wished Kazakh athletes success in the 2025 CIS Games, set to take place in Ganja and other Azerbaijani cities in September and October. They also noted positive growth in mutual tourism.

Finally, both leaders discussed prospects for further cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. Following the meeting, agreements were signed on cooperation in compulsory medical insurance, the formation of a list of scientific publications, and the ratification of the Agreement on laying fiber-optic communication lines along the Caspian Sea.

News.Az