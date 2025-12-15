Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign strategic energy partnership

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign strategic energy partnership
President Ilham Aliyev has approved a strategic partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the energy sector.

The agreement, signed by both governments, aims to strengthen cooperation in energy development and ensure long-term collaboration, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Under the presidential decree, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy will oversee the implementation of the agreement’s provisions.

This partnership highlights the growing energy ties between the two countries and their commitment to regional energy security.


