Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan adopt Joint Communiqué on export of “green” energy

A joint communiqué has been adopted following the trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held in Baku on the prospects of electricity export from Central Asian countries to Europe through the territory of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The document was inked by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Uzbek Energy Minister Jo'rabek Mirzamahmudov and Investment, Uzbek Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov, and Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev.

The joint communiqué addresses issues related to energy exchange with a focus on renewable sources, the development and export of “green” hydrogen and “green” ammonia, as well as cooperation on the establishment of relevant infrastructure. Under the document, the parties reached an agreement to establish a joint venture to export electricity and prepare a feasibility study for the project.

Third countries located in the region can also participate in the project, according to the joint communiqué.

News.Az