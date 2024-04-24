Azerbaijan keeps contributing to peace, security through diplomacy and multilateralism: Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan continues contributing to peace, security and prosperity through diplomacy and multilateralism, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, said on X, News.Az reports.

Hajizada made a Twitter post on International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.

“Multilateralism is both a method of cooperation & a form of organization of the international system. Azerbaijan continues contributing to peace, security and prosperity through diplomacy and multilateralism,” the spokesman noted.

