Azerbaijan, Kuwait focus on cooperation across various sectors

As part of his official visit to Kuwait, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.

During the meeting, the sides discussed areas of strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, with a particular focus on enhancing collaboration across various sectors, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Both sides emphasized the importance of making full use of existing opportunities for cooperation, particularly in areas such as economic development, trade, investment, energy security, and tourism.

They also underlined the vital role of the Joint Commission for Cooperation in further deepening these relations. Additionally, Minister Bayramov provided an update on developments in the South Caucasus, particularly concerning Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery and peace efforts.

News.Az