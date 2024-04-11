Azerbaijan Land Forces hold paramilitary cross championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Azerbaijani Land Forces’ training plan for 2024, a paramilitary cross championship was held among servicemen, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

The championship commenced with commemorating the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

6 teams consisting of 18 servicemen serving in various types of troops and formations competed in individual and team competitions.

At the championship, which took place in intense struggle, the servicemen competed in shooting, grenade launching and 3,000-metre cross.

According to the final results, the teams “Shamkir”, “Hadrut”, and “Baku” took first, second and third places, respectively.

In the end, the winners were awarded diplomas, honorary certificates, and medals

It should be noted that the winners will compete in a cross championship to be held in the Azerbaijan Army.

News.Az