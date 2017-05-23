Azerbaijan, Latvia set to mull parliamentary ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Latvia will discuss the strengthening of parliamentary relations during the visit of Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov to Latvia, the country’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Juris Maklakovs told Trend May 23.

He said the visit will be held the next week.

Asadov is expected to hold a meeting with President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis, Speaker of the Latvian Parliament Inara Murniece, Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis and Economy Minister Arvils Aseradens.

News.Az

