Azerbaijan launches dozens of road projects in Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur

Azerbaijan continues the construction of 45 roads with a total length of 3,200 km in its Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, the country’s Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, said on Monday.

Speaking at a parliamentary session, Asadov highlighted that 1,275 km of these roads are of local importance, News.Az reports.“Since 2021, over 2,700 km of highways have been reconstructed and repaired nationwide, including 1,430 km of local roads,” he stated.

