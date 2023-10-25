Azerbaijan launches e-portal on return plan to liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

A multifunctional interactive electronic portal (boyukgayidish.gov.az) was presented at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on the results of measures on implementation of the I State Program "Big Return" to the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, News.azreports.

The multifunctional interactive electronic system (camera and satellite maps in online mode) was created in order to ensure prompt and effective control over the progress of work on the implementation of relevant measures envisaged by the State Program.

Heads of relevant state structures responsible for the implementation of the State Program and special representatives of the President of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation took part in the meeting.

News.Az