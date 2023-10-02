Azerbaijan launches tangible work in relation to reintegration of Garabagh’s Armenian residents

The Republic of Azerbaijan has launched tangible work in relation to the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region, the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.

In this regard, Ramin Mammadov, the designated official responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Garabagh, met with representatives of Armenian residents in the cities of Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.

Reintegration plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan were presented, and discussions were held during the said meetings.

It was noted that reintegration is carried out on the basis of the Constitution, laws and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The equality of rights and freedoms, including security, is guaranteed to everyone regardless of their ethnic, religious or linguistic affiliation.

Legal and Governance sphere:

Governance in areas inhabited by Armenian residents is carried out through the offices of special representatives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Residents may be involved in the work of the offices of the special representatives.

According to the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, municipalities are formed through elections.

Citizenship issues of residents are addressed based on relevant procedures and in accordance with the Constitution and legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Security sphere:

The process of disarmament and disbandment is completed, and all weapons are collected from residents.

The internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan are responsible for ensuring public order and security of residents in the area. Residents may be recruited to internal affairs bodies.

Economic sphere:

Over a certain period of time, the provision of physical and social infrastructure (education, healthcare, energy, gas, water, roads, communications, irrigation, etc.) in areas populated by residents is brought in line with the average level across the country.

The incentive package related to the special economic regime and introduced for the purpose of accelerating economic development in Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions, including tax and customs concessions, applies to areas populated by residents.

Full circulation of the national currency of the Republic of Azerbaijan is ensured.

Support measures are implemented to encourage entrepreneurial activity in areas populated by residents. Low-interest loans, interest subsidization, loan guarantees, and other financial instruments utilized to enhance business access to finance in the country also apply to areas populated by residents.

Farmers are provided with subsidies and exemptions from all taxes except for the land tax.

Property issues are regulated in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Social sphere:

Residents are covered by a system of remunerations and social payments existing in the country.

Residents are entitled to social benefits, social services and employment programs for Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions.

Residents can benefit from field services (Mobile ASAN and Mobile DOST).

Cultural, educational and religious spheres:

The right of residents to preserve and develop their culture and ethno-cultural peculiarities is guaranteed.

The freedom of religion and protection of cultural and religious monuments are guaranteed.

Opportunities are created for the use of the Armenian language.

Contacts with representatives of Armenian residents regarding reintegration will be continued.

