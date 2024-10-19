Azerbaijan launches "Uniform Distribution and Accreditation Center" for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the "Uniform Distribution and Accreditation Center" (UDAC) for COP29 has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The event was attended by COP29 President-Designate, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, representatives of COP29 Presidency and the volunteers, News.Az reports.The center features zones for registration, the distribution of accreditation cards, COP29 uniforms, and an information desk. It will operate six days a week.An accreditation card was also presented to the COP29 Presidency.

News.Az