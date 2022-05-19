Azerbaijan lifts air travel restrictions for citizens of 14 more countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has allowed flights from 14 other countries, it is reflected in the amendments to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers "On measures to extend the special quarantine regime and remove some restrictions," News.az reports.

According to the decision, from May 20, 2022, citizens of the following countries and other countries permanently residing in those countries, as well as stateless persons are allowed to enter and leave the Republic of Azerbaijan by air, taking into account the requirements of this Resolution:

The Republic of Bulgaria;

The Kingdom of Bhutan;

Republic of South Africa

Republic of Guatemala;

Lao People's Democratic Republic;

The Republic of Lebanon;

The Republic of Mauritius;

The Arab Republic of Egypt;

Republic of the Union of Myanmar;

The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal;

Republic of Paraguay;

The Republic of Northern Macedonia;

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka;

The Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

News.Az