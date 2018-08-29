Azerbaijan liquidates extremist planning terror in northern districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

A member of a radical religious extremist group has been liquidated in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz District, reads a joint statement by the Prosecutor General’s Offic

During the investigation it was confirmed that a member of the radical religious extremist group Nizami Najafov acquired weapons, ammunition and explosives, and was planning to commit a terror attack in Azerbaijan’s northern districts, Trend reports.

In this regard, employees of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office held joint urgent measures.

News.Az

