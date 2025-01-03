Azerbaijan lists pre-election campaign venues ahead of municipal elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has released the list of the locations designated for pre-election campaign meetings ahead of municipal elections in the country.

The list includes a total of 5,912 venues for meetings with registered candidates and political parties, comprising 3,730 open-air and 2,182 indoor sites, News.Az reports.The municipal elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for January 29, 2025.

