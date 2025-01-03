Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan lists pre-election campaign venues ahead of municipal elections

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan lists pre-election campaign venues ahead of municipal elections
The building of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission. Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has released the list of the locations designated for pre-election campaign meetings ahead of municipal elections in the country.

The list includes a total of 5,912 venues for meetings with registered candidates and political parties, comprising 3,730 open-air and 2,182 indoor sites, News.Az reports.

The municipal elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for January 29, 2025.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      