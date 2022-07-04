Yandex metrika counter

date 2022-07-04

Azerbaijan logs 17 fresh coronavirus cases, no death over past day

Azerbaijan logs 17 fresh coronavirus cases, no death over past day

Azerbaijan has confirmed 17 new coronavirus cases, 11 recoveries, and no death case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 793,388 with 783,453 recoveries and 9,717 deaths.

Treatment of 218 others is underway. A total of 6,972,527 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.


News.Az 

