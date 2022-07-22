Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan logs 337 fresh coronavirus cases, 4 deaths over past day

  • Social
  • Share
Azerbaijan logs 337 fresh coronavirus cases, 4 deaths over past day

Azerbaijan has confirmed 337 new coronavirus cases, 152 recoveries, and 4 deaths case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 795 832 with 784 508 recoveries and 9 733 deaths.

Treatment of 1591 others is underway. A total of 7 018 167 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Azerbaijan logs 337 fresh coronavirus cases, 4 deaths over past day



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      