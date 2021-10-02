Azerbaijan logs 684 more COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 684 new COVID-19 cases, 2,060 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

Overall, the country has reported 485,275 cases of infection, 462,798 recoveries, and 6,559 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. At present, 15,918 people are receiving treatment.

Azerbaijan has conducted 4,878,405 COVID-19 tests over the past period, including 9,832 today.

