Azerbaijan logs 90 fresh coronavirus cases, no death over past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 90 new coronavirus cases, 131 recoveries, and no death case over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 826 165 with 815 641 recoveries and 10 008 deaths.

Treatment of 85 others is underway. A total of 7 425 687 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.





News.Az