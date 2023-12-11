Azerbaijan ‘main gas and energy supplier’ for several European countries: Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supporting Azerbaijan's COP29 candidacy by member states of the Eastern European Group complies with the law, political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.Az.

The political scientist noted that Azerbaijan enjoys high-level relations with Eastern European countries in the political, economic and energy fields. “In recent years, these relations have further deepened,” he said.

Mammadli emphasized that today, Azerbaijan is the main supplier of gas and energy to a number of European countries.

He recalled that like Azerbaijan, Eastern European countries were once represented in the socialist camp. “Since then, some historical and cultural relations have been formed. After regaining independence, Azerbaijan deepened its high-level partnership relations with these countries. I would like to note that Romania is one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence,” Mammadli said.

The political scientist added that Azerbaijan’s relations with Eastern European countries have developed further in bilateral and multilateral formats over the past years.

