Azerbaijan makes amendments to law related to State Social Protection Fund

The revenues and expenses of the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan are expected to increase, News.az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the relevant law.

According to the amendment, the revenues and expenses of the fund's budget should amount to 6.26 billion manat ($3.68 billion) with an increase of four million manat or $2.35 million (0.1 percent).

News.Az