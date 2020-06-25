Azerbaijan makes changes to quarantine-related SMS permission system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has made changes to how the SMS system for receiving permissions to leave homes during the anti-COVID quarantine would work, Trend reports on June 25 referring to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the changes, the reply from #8103 (used for receiving permission to leave home for 2 hours a day) would now be received not instantly, but within 15 minutes.

As a result of the investigations conducted by the agency, it was defined that some citizens did not use the system properly, sending away SMS only when approaching police check posts.

Citizens can leave home only after receiving the SMS permission.

Some 3.4 million SMS requests were sent to #8103, of which 774,000 ones (22 percent) were not responded to, due to false data indicated in them.

News.Az