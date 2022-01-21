Azerbaijan, Malaysia discuss cooperation within int’l organizations
Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President – Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev on Friday head a meeting with Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Kamarudin Bin Jaffar, News.Az reports.
“We had a fruitful meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia Mr. Kamarudin Bin Jaffar. We discussed bilateral ties and our close cooperation within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and other international institutions,” Hajiyev tweeted.