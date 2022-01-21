Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Malaysia discuss cooperation within int’l organizations

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Malaysia discuss cooperation within int’l organizations

Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President – Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev on Friday head a meeting with Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Kamarudin Bin Jaffar, News.Az reports.

“We had a fruitful meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia Mr. Kamarudin Bin Jaffar. We discussed bilateral ties and our close cooperation within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and other international institutions,” Hajiyev tweeted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      