Azerbaijan marks 2nd anniversary of liberation of Lachin from occupation

Azerbaijan marks the second anniversary of the liberation of Lachin from occupation, News.az reports.

The counter-offensive launched by the Azerbaijani Army against the Armenian aggression on September 27, 2020, ended with a great victory on November 9, 2020.

Recognizing its defeat in the war with the liberation of Shusha on November 8, Armenia was forced to sign an act of capitulation.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a statement on November 10.

According to item 2 of the document, the Aghdam region was returned to Azerbaijan by November 20, 2020, the Kalbajar region was returned to Azerbaijan by November 25, 2020, and the Lachin region was returned to Azerbaijan by December 1, 2020.

Thus, 28-year long occupation of Lachin ended on December 1, 2020.

Azerbaijan managed to liberate Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin regions without any losses.

News.Az