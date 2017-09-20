Azerbaijan marks Day of Oilmen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Each year on September 20, Azerbaijan marks the Day of Oilmen - professional holiday of workers of oil and gas sector.

Report informs that on August 16, 2001 nationwide leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev had signed a decree under which September 20 is marked as the Day of Oilmen in Azerbaijan.

On this day, successes achieved in this field of the industry and challenges ahead are discussed, workers and professionals distinguishing by special services and heroism are awarded honorary titles, orders and medals under decrees and orders of head of state.

The celebration of this day as a professional holiday of this sector's employees is timed to the signing of the contract on joint development and production sharing for the Azeri, Chirag fields and the Deep Water Portion of the Gunashli field (ACG) in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, signed in Baku on September 20, 1994.

News.Az

News.Az