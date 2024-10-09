Azerbaijan marks four years since Hadrut's liberation from Armenian occupation

Azerbaijan marks four years since Hadrut's liberation from Armenian occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Azerbaijan marks four years since the liberation of Hadrut town in Khojavand district from the Armenian occupation.

Following counter-offensive operations of the Azerbaijani Army that started on September 27, 2020, the town of Hadrut was liberated on October 9, News.Az reports.During the clashes, the Azerbaijani Army advanced on the southern front in early October and headed in an unexpected direction to Hadrut. The liberation of Hadrut was one of the operations that largely decided the fate of the war. Because the Azerbaijani Army headed for Shusha, namely after the liberation of Hadrut. Therefore, the Hadrut battles played a great role in the liberation of Shusha because the enemy was waiting for the Azerbaijani military in Shusha from another direction.Heavy fighting began on October 7, and on October 9, the Azerbaijani Army took control of strategically important villages and heights near the town. Thus, the town and the above-mentioned villages were liberated from the enemy.On the same day, along with the Hadrut town, Chayli village in Tartar district, Yukhari Guzlak and Gorazilli villages in Fuzuli district, Qishlag, Garajalli, Efendilar, Suleymanli villages in Jabrayil district, and Sur village in Khojavand district were liberated from enemy occupation.On March 16, 2021, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev raised the state flag in Hadrut town and made a speech.

News.Az