Azerbaijan marks fourth anniversary of Gubadli’s liberation from Armenian occupation

Today, Azerbaijan marks four years since the liberation of its Gubadli city from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.

On October 25, 2020, the Azerbaijani army achieved a significant military victory during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, liberating Gubadli and raising the Azerbaijani tricolor over the liberated territory, News.Az reports.President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev announced on this day the liberation of not only Gubadli but also several villages in the Zangilan, Jabrayil, and Gubadli districts, bringing the long-awaited victory to Azerbaijan.In recognition of their bravery and sacrifice, 5,876 members of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were awarded the medal "For the Liberation of Gubadli" for their role in the successful military operations that led to the district’s liberation.Gubadli district, established as an administrative unit in 1933, underwent several changes over the years. Initially, it was merged with Zangilan district in 1964 but later regained its independent status. The city and its surrounding 93 villages and 31 administrative-territorial units fell under Armenian occupation on August 31, 1993.Gubadli’s terrain is largely mountainous, featuring prominent landmarks such as Topagaj Mountain (2,010 m), Pirdag Mountain (1,316 m), and parts of the Karabakh and Bergushad ranges. The region’s rugged geography adds to its historical and strategic significance.In honour of this historic victory, President Aliyev declared October 25 as "Gubadli City Day," to be celebrated annually, ensuring the memory of its liberation remains a proud part of Azerbaijan's national history.

