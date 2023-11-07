Azerbaijan marks III anniversary of liberation of city of Shusha from occupation
Today is the 3rd anniversary of the liberation of the city of Shusha from occupation, APA reports.
Shusha was liberated from occupation on November 8, 2020, as a result of a counter-attack launched by the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020.