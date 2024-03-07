Azerbaijan marks March 8 - International Women's Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today is March 8 - International Women's Day.

Today, at the suggestion of Clara Setkin, it was founded in 1910 at the Second International Conference of Socialist Women in Copenhagen.

In Azerbaijan, this holiday has been celebrated regularly since 1917.

In 1998, the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children was established in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is also represented in the Council of Europe's Bureau for Women and is a full member of the UN Commission on Women's Affairs.

Since 1995, our country has joined the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

March 8 is a non-working day in Azerbaijan.

News.Az