+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, February 2, marks National Youth Day in Azerbaijan.

The announcement of February 2 as National Youth Day is associated with the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. It was after the second coming of the great leader to power that the state youth policy was created in Azerbaijan, in 1994 the Ministry of Youth and Sports was created to implement this policy.

On February 2, 1996, with Heydar Aliyev's support, the first youth forum was held. In 1997, by the decree of the president, Azerbaijan started celebrating February 2 as National Youth Day.

Currently, President Ilham Aliyev successfully continues the political course set by national leader Heydar Aliyev. The state youth policy, carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, gave impetus to the development of Azerbaijani youth and played an important role in its self-affirmation in society. As a result of this policy, Azerbaijani youth has formed as an intellectual force with a high worldview tied to statehood.

On August 30, 2005, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On approval of the State Youth Program of Azerbaijan (2005-2009)". The work done under the program has led to significant progress in the full and proper use of the potential of young people for the benefit of the country, providing them with employment and participation in the public administration system. The attention of President Ilham Aliyev to this was reflected in the announcement of a "Year of Youth" in 2007.

In 2007, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the approval of the "State Program for the Education of Azerbaijani Youth Abroad for 2007-2015". In addition, on April 6, 2011, he signed an order on the State Program "Azerbaijani youth in 2011-2015". The main goal of the program was the further development of youth policy in the country, the creation of conditions for the active participation of young people in management, the employment of young professionals and the solution of other socio-economic problems.

In order to stimulate the comprehensive development of young people and their active participation in society, on December 19, 2011, the president of Azerbaijan issued an order to establish a Youth Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The goal before the foundation was to finance projects and programs of public and social importance, including at the international level, in the form of grants related to youth policy in science, education, culture and other social spheres.

One of the important and significant decisions taken by President Ilham Aliyev in support of youth was the establishment of the country's first "Presidential Prize for Youth".

As a result of the leadership and correct political course pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, a younger generation has emerged that achieved historic victory in the second Karabakh war.

Today it can be said with confidence that the youth of the country welcomes successful internal and external course pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, and is always behind the president in the implementation of this policy.

News.Az